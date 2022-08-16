Check out Rishabh Pant's epic response on competition with Dinesh Karthik for spot in Indian team

Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant

The Indian men’s cricket team is scheduled to feature in the Asia Cup T20 tournament later this month. This year’s edition of the multi-nation tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates, and India is clubbed with Pakistan in Group A along with a qualifier.

The Indian squad for the upcoming tournament has already been announced and it features the likes of Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik as two wicketkeeper-batters.

The Indian selectors recently named Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the squad for the Asia Cup 2022, but the question still remains over who would make it to the playing XI.

Pant has been in impeccable form in recent times and has been playing different roles, from opening the batting to finishing games in the middle order. He also brings a left-handed option into the mix, and it will be interesting to see if he gets the nod.

Experts have given their opinion about the same topic and many are in favour of playing Karthik over Pant because they feel that him being the senior player and in red hot form can help India win the major upcoming tournaments.

Talking about the same, Pant gave a witty reply, saying that as team players they don’t think about any competition and they are only focused on giving their 100% for the team.

"We don't think about those lines. We as individuals always want to give our 100 percent to the team. The rest depends on the coach and the captain and how the team could get an advantage from that," Rishabh Pant was quoted

Both Pant and Karthik have not been picked for the Zimbabwe tour which begins on August 18. The duo will now feature in the Asia Cup and it remains to be seen who among them will get the nod ahead in the playing XI.