Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

FIFA bans AIFF: Supreme Court to hear the case on 17th August after Centre brings matter to the court

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday the issue related to FIFA suspending the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

FIFA bans AIFF: Supreme Court to hear the case on 17th August after Centre brings matter to the court
FIFA Bans AIFF

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before the top court, updating it about the recent developments and asking to hear the issue tomorrow. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said it will hear the matter on Wednesday.

READ: Former BCCI administrator and Jharkhand cricket association president Amitabh Choudhary no more

The decision of FIFA has stripped the country of the right to host the Under-17 Women`s World Cup, scheduled for October. FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect citing "undue influence" from third parties.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," FIFA said in a statement.

Solicitor General mentioning the matter told the bench that some development has taken place in the matter related to AIFF pending before it and requested that the matter be heard tomorrow."There is some development. The matter may not be deleted. FIFA has sent a letter, it`s in the public domain," Mehta told the Supreme Court.

READ: Here's all you should know about FIFA's ban on AIFF over 'third party influence'

Justice Chandrachud said the AIFF matter is listed for hearing tomorrow and it will not be deleted. "It would not be deleted. Court master says it is the first item tomorrow," the bench said. Mehta said he will submit a letter from FIFA which is already in the public domain.

FIFA, the apex football body on Tuesday announced that it has decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect and the decision was taken unanimously by the Bureau of the FIFA Council. The decision has been taken due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.

READ: Serie A: Angel Di Maria scores as Juventus beats Sassuolo by 3-0

In a press statement, the FIFA said that the suspension will be revoked once the order appointing the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to assume the powers of of the AIFF Executive Committee is repealed

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade attacks in Srinagar, Budgam leave policeman, civilian injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.