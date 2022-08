Former BCCI administrator and Jharkhand cricket association president Amitabh Choudhary no more

Amitabh Choudhary

Reports said the 62-year-old, who also served as Jharkhand State Cricket Association president in the past, suffered a heart attack during his morning walk. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Choudhary, who was appointed chairman of Jharkhand Public Service Commission in 2020, was the Indian cricket board acting secretary until 2019. One of the key persons behind the construction of the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, which later got Test venue status, Choudhary is credited with the development of cricket infrastructure across Jharkhand.

He could not contest the JSCA elections in 2019 because of the "cooling-off" clause imposed by the Supreme Court following the Lodha Committee recommendations.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the demise of Choudhary on twitter, saying he was saddened by the untimely death of the cricket administrator, adding that he played a huge role in promoting the sport of cricket in the state.

Choudhary’s long-time colleague, former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, condoled the veteran administrator’s death. “Amitabh’s contribution to the game of cricket in Jharkhand was immense. He will be missed by JSCA and it will be difficult to fill the void left by him in Jharkhand. I offer my condolences to his family, friends and well wishers,”

Before his role as cricket administrator, Choudhary went on several important tours as India cricket team manager.