'Career khatam': Fans react as Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane dropped for Test series against South Africa

India will be missing Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara for the first time in over a decade as they have been excluded from the upcoming tour of South Africa by the BCCI selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar.

The inclusion of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the squad means that there is no room for the experienced Rahane and Pujara, who were part of India's XI in the World Test Championship Final against Australia earlier this year.

Rahul and Iyer had been sidelined from Test cricket due to injuries, but they have made a successful comeback in the Indian ODI squad for the ICC World Cup 2023, showcasing impressive batting performances throughout the tournament.

However, the removal of Rahane and Pujara from the team has left fans devastated, as they fear that this exclusion may mark the conclusion of the remarkable careers of two of India's most influential match-winners in Test cricket during this decade.

Rahane's last appearance for India was in the Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean back in July, while Pujara has been absent from the squad since the World Test Championship final in London. Their inconsistent performances with the bat have ultimately resulted in their removal from the Test squad.

During the upcoming tour, India A will engage in two four-day matches against South Africa A, as well as participate in an inter-squad three-day match. These matches are crucial in preparing the team for the upcoming two-Test series, set to commence on December 26.

The initial match will be held at SuperSport Park in Centurion, graciously hosted by the Proteas. The finale of the series will take place at the Wanderers stadium in Cape Town.

