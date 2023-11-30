Headlines

'Haven't signed...': Rahul Dravid's huge claim on contract extension as Indian cricket team head coach

Dravid took over as the coach of the Indian cricket team after a disappointing performance in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid clarified on Thursday that he has not yet signed any official documents pertaining to the duration of his contract extension with Team India. This announcement comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) declared on Wednesday that the contracts of head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India (Senior Men) have been extended.

"The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure," BCCI said in an official statement.

However, the official statement from BCCI did not mention the contract length of Dravid or the rest of the staff.

When asked about his contract duration, Dravid responded, "It has not been officially announced yet. I have not signed anything. Let the papers come officially from the BCCI."

Dravid took over as the coach of the Indian cricket team after a disappointing performance in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021, where India was eliminated in the Super 12 stage. He was appointed for a two-year tenure, which concluded with India finishing as runners-up in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup held in their home country.

After the announcement of the contract extension, Dravid said, "The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result."

"I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence," he added.

