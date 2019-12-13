Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to miss India vs West Indies ODI series through another injury: Report

Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 2019 has been full of ups and downs with him constantly being constantly in and out of the national side through injuries.

The pacer recently recovered from his four-month-long hamstring injury and was named in the Indian's T20I squad for their T20I and ODI series against West Indies.

Bhuvi marked his comeback into the national side with a brilliant performance and helped his side secure a 2-1 T20I series win over the Windies on Wednesday.

However, according to the Mumbai Mirror reports, the 29-year-old picked up an injury during India's third T20I in Mumbai on December 11 and is set to miss the three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Back in 2018, Bhuvneshwar missed India's England tour through a back injury.

Also read La Liga ambassador Rohit Sharma names MS Dhoni as Team India's best football player

He is also yet to play for India in a Test match in the past 22 months.

Team India were in top form on Wednesday (December 11) during their third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also read OFFICIAL: Dwayne Bravo confirms return to international cricket for West Indies

Opener Rohit Sharma played a class-oozing knock of 71 runs off just 34 delivers and formed a formidable partnership with KL Rahul.

During the match, Rohit also smashed his 400th six in international cricket and skipper Virat Kohli stayed unbeaten on 70 runs and became the first Indian cricketer to score 1000 runs on home soil in the shortest format of the game.

KL Rahul also played a magnificent knock of 91 helped India cruise to a comfortable win by 67 runs over the Caribbean side.

India will be locking horns with West Indies again in the first ODI of the three-match series in Chennai on December 15.