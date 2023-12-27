'Bhai mujhe ye gande reactions mat de': Mohammed Shami reflects on Hardik Pandya's outburst during IPL

Mohammed Shami discussed how he dealt with Hardik Pandya's aggression during a match in IPL 2022.

In the inaugural season of the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022, captain Hardik Pandya expressed his frustration towards a senior teammate, Mohammed Shami. The incident unfolded when Hardik, visibly upset with a perceived fielding lapse, directed his ire at Shami during a match. Shami, not one to hold back, confronted the issue post-game. In a podcast interview with Gaurav Kapur, Shami candidly shared his perspective, expressing discomfort with such reactions, especially in the public eye.

Recalling the incident, Shami revealed, "Once Hardik had reacted aggressively towards me. At that time, I had told him, 'Bhai, Bahut badi zimmedari hai. Management bhi aaya tha mere paas. Mai bolne wala insan hu nahi. Mai kisi se matlab hai nahi. Mujhe abhi job se matlab hai. Mujhe mere kaam se matlab hai. Lekin mujhe ye gande reactions, screen pe nahi chahiye'.

Shami emphasized that he conveyed to Hardik and the team management that he did not appreciate being berated on the field, especially with cameras capturing every moment. He highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive team environment and avoiding unnecessary conflicts. Reflecting on the aftermath of their conversation, Shami mentioned, 'Aap kuch kaho, mai kuch kahu, fir team ke mahaul pe baat aa jati hai. Toh woh create nahi karna hai. Us din ke baad usne kuch react nahi kiya'.

In a testament to the players' professionalism and mutual respect, Shami and Hardik now share the same dressing room as teammates for the Indian team. Despite past disagreements, they have moved past the incident, recognizing the significance of unity in the team. Notably, when Hardik faced an injury during the Cricket World Cup 2023, Shami replaced him in the Indian playing XI and delivered an outstanding performance with the ball.

Looking ahead, the dynamics between Shami and Hardik will take a new turn in IPL 2024. Shami, now with the Gujarat Titans, will find himself bowling to Hardik, who has transitioned to the Mumbai Indians as both a player and the captain, following an all-cash deal.