India vs England: BCCI wants Indian cricketers to take COVID-19 test before checking into Chennai hotel

Gearing up for the home series against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has instructed the Indian players, who will be taking part, to take a COVID-19 test before checking into the team hotel in Chennai.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, team doctor Abhijit Salvi has told that only those Indian players whose COVID-19 test is negative will be allowed to join the new bio-bubble.

It has been understood that members of the Indian cricket team have been given time until the morning of January 27 to submit their COVID-19 report.

Earlier, the Indian team was in a bio-bubble throughout the Australian tour and were even asked to remain in home quarantine after arriving in India.

Indian players who featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE were in the bio-bubble for an extended period, as they headed directly to Australia after the cash-rich tournament. The players had taken multiple COVID tests during their stay in the UAE as well.

Cricbuzz further reported that the decision to not allow crowd in Chennai was taken following a request from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on safety grounds.