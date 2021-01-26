Virat Kohli has made sure they won't be bullied: Nasser Hussain on England's tour to India

England captain Nasser Hussain has warned England to be ready for a tough four-Test series against India.

After India's historic win Down Under, former England captain Nasser Hussain has stated that skipper Virat Kohli has made sure the Men in Blue are a tough team which cannot be bullied, be it on or off the field.

Hussain hailed India for their victory despite missing out on their key players either due to personal issues or due to injuries. However, under the leadership of stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, the inexperienced team register a historic come-from-behind 2-1 series win.

Talking about the same, Hussain warned England to be ready for a tough four-Test series against India.

"Any side that can go to Australia, go 1-0 down after being bowled out for 36, lose Kohli because he's going home on paternity leave, lose your bowling attack and still come back and win after some of the stuff that went on off the field in Australia, they won't be bullied," he told Sky Sports.

"...I was brought up in India and I've always seen India vs England as one of the great series - all I would have asked is turn up to Chennai with your best 13 to 15 players.

"I think England fans have earned the right for their best team to be there that first day. If it means (Stuart) Broad and (James) Anderson playing together because it's a bit green, worry about the Ashes down the line."

The Indian Cricket Team will take on England in their own backyard, with the first Test beginning from February 5 at Chennai.

The last two Test matches will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahemadabad, followed by the T20I series being played at the same venue. The tour will come to an end after the 3-match ODI series at Pune.