BCCI secretary Jay Shah reappointed as chairman of Asian Cricket Council for 3rd consecutive term

Shah took over the ACC presidency in January 2021, succeeding Nazmul Hassan of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Jay Shah, has been reappointed as the Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), putting an end to rumors of him stepping down to run for the position of ICC chief.

At the age of 35, Jay Shah, who is the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will serve as the ACC chief for the third consecutive term.

Earlier reports suggested that Shah would leave the ACC to pursue the chairmanship of the ICC in November this year. However, it has been confirmed that this news from Cricbuzz was false.

Shammi Silva, the President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), proposed the extension of Shah's term, and this nomination received unanimous support from all other ACC members.

Shah took over the ACC presidency in January 2021, succeeding Nazmul Hassan of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). He holds the distinction of being the youngest administrator to be reappointed as ACC President.

During Shah's tenure, the ACC has made significant progress in promoting and developing cricket across the Asian region.

Under his leadership, the ACC successfully organized the Asia Cup in both T20 and ODI formats in 2022 and 2023, respectively, showcasing Asia's ability to host premier cricket events.

READ| Virat Kohli's brother Vikas rubbishes rumours surrounding their mother's health, says 'mom is....'