Cricket

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas rubbishes rumours surrounding their mother's health, says 'mom is....'

There were initial rumors suggesting that Kohli had requested a break from the first two Tests against England due to his mother's illness.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's elder brother, Vikas Kohli, recently addressed the rumors surrounding their mother Saroj Kohli's health on Instagram. In a heartfelt post, he urged fans to refrain from spreading baseless information without verifying its authenticity. These rumors had suggested that Virat Kohli had taken a break from the first two Tests against England due to his mother's illness.

"I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom's health been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information. Thanks everyone for your concern," Vikas wrote on his Instagram story.

Notably, there were initial rumors suggesting that Kohli had requested a break from the first two Tests against England due to his mother's illness. However, no official updates were provided to confirm this reason. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) urged fans and media to respect Kohli's privacy and refrain from speculating about the nature of his withdrawal from the first two matches of the five-Test series against England.

To address the rumors, Vikas took to Instagram and stated that the circulating news about his mother's health was false. He clarified that his mother was in good health. This statement dispelled the rumors and confirmed that his mother's illness was not the reason for his absence from the first two Tests. Kohli had withdrawn from the matches citing personal reasons, and the BCCI respected his decision, emphasizing the importance of respecting his privacy during this period.

