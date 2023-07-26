BCCI announces Team India’s schedule for home season in 2023-24, check details

India's 2023-34 home campaign will commence with a thrilling three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Australia on September 22nd.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently unveiled the schedule for Team India's upcoming 2023-24 home season. This exciting announcement was made on Tuesday, July 25. The Indian cricket team's home campaign will kick off with a thrilling three-match ODI series against the top-ranked Australian team on September 22. The season will culminate with a gripping five-match Test series against England in March 2024.

It is worth noting that India will be hosting the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023, which will take place in October and November. Due to this prestigious event, the Men in Blue have a limited number of international home games scheduled for the 2023/24 season. In total, they will play 16 matches, including 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

India is set to participate in the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023, which will take place in August and September. Following this, they will kick off their first bilateral home series of the 2023/24 season against Australia in September. The first ODI match between India and Australia will be held in Mohali, while the second and third ODIs will take place in Indore and Rajkot, respectively.

After the ICC World Cup 2023, Australia's tour of India will resume with a thrilling five-match T20I series from November 23 to December 3. The venues selected to host these exciting matches against Australia are Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur, and Hyderabad.

India will then extend a warm welcome to Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series, commencing on January 11 in Mohali. Originally scheduled to take place before the ODI World Cup, the fixtures were postponed to allow for greater focus on the preparations for the 50-over tournament. The remaining two T20Is against Afghanistan will be held in Indore and Bengaluru on January 14 and January 17, respectively.

The grand finale of India's home campaign will be a highly anticipated five-match Test series against England, beginning on January 25 in Hyderabad. The remaining four Tests against the Three Lions will be hosted in Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

Meanwhile, India will resume their ongoing tour of the West Indies with a thrilling three-match ODI series starting on July 27. Following this, they will engage in an exhilarating five-match T20I series from August 3. Subsequently, India will face Ireland in a three-match T20I series away from home, starting on August 18, with the talented Hardik Pandya leading the team as captain.

