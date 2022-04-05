Headlines

IPL 2022: Avesh Khan dedicates Man of the Match award to hospitalised mother

Avesh Khan bowled a fiery spell of 4/24 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and won the Man of the Match award which he dedicated to his hospitalised mom.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan was on fire for his side against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he bowled a fiery spell of 4/24,  and won the Man of the Match award for his display. Subsequently, Avesh dedicated the award to his mom who is hospitalized. 

KL Rahul-led LSG won the toss and they scored 169, thanks to half-centuries from the skipper himself, and Deepak Hooda as well. 

SRH, chasing a target of 170, the Sunrisers Hyderabad could only muster up 157 runs in their 20 overs, losing the match eventually by 12-runs. While at one point in time, SRH were looking dangerous, but LSG's bowlers turned the tide in their favour. 

Avesh Khan took two wickets in the 18th over, which completed changed the momentum of the game. 

After the match's completion, Khan was rewarded with the 'Man of the Match' award, and he decided to dedicate the same to his mom, who was hospitalised. Avesh also revealed that he talked to his mother after the match, and she was doing well. 

"I would like to dedicate this performance to my mother who is hospitalised. I received a lot of support from her. After the match, I picked up my phone and connected with her on a video call, and gave her the details of the match. By God’s grace, she is fine now," revealed the Indian youngster, while talking to his teammate Deepak Hooda after the game. 

After his latest performance, Avesh who accumulated 24 wickets in 16 matches last season has now amassed 7 wickets as he trails the race for purple cap behind Umesh Yadav. 

