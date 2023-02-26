Australia vs South Africa, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for AUS-W vs SA-W in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Australia Women will take on South Africa Women in the highly anticipated final of the Women's T20 World Cup on February 26. Led by Meg Lanning, the Aussies reached their seventh consecutive T20 World Cup final in impressive fashion, fending off India who fell just five runs short. After their thrilling victory, the Australians are confident they can secure their sixth T20 World Cup title by defeating the hosts on Sunday.

South Africa Women are harboring their own ambitions of causing an upset against the formidable Australian team. South Africa stunned Heather Knight's England in the semi-finals, and they are now looking like a force to be reckoned with. If they are to make history at the Newlands Cricket Ground, they will need to bring their best game against this strong Australian side.

After a shaky start to the campaign, the Sune Luus-led side regrouped and managed to perform admirably in the remaining four games. The bowling attack has been exceptional, with Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, and Nadine de Klerk leading the charge. The batting, however, has been somewhat shaky, with only Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits showing consistency. If the rest of the batters can step up in the finals, they will have a great chance of lifting the team's first T20 Trophy.

Match Details

AUS-W vs SA-W Final, Women’s T20 WC

Date and Time: February 26, 6:30 PM

Venue: Newlands Cape Town

Australia vs South Africa- Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail

Australia vs South Africa- My Dream11 team

BL Mooney, Alyssa Healy, L Wolvaardt, T Brits, MM Lanning, M Kapp, EA Perry, A Gardner, S Ismail, A Khaka, ML Schutt

