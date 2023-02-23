Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Australia Squad For India ODI Series: Australia announce 16-player squad, three BIG players return

Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh who came out of a broken leg and ankle injury respectively, have been included in the 16-player squad for the three ODI games which follow the Test Series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

Australia Squad For India ODI Series: Australia announce 16-player squad, three BIG players return
Reuters Photo

For the ODI series against India next month, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh return to Australian colours as the team announced its complete squad for the matches ahead. Australia will play India in Mumbai (March 17), Vizag (March 19), and Chennai (March 22) for the ODIs.

Maxwell and Marsh who came out of a broken leg and ankle injury respectively, have been included in the 16-player squad for the three ODI games which follow the Test Series.

Victorian Maxwell returned to play last week with games in the Victorian Premier Cricket competition and Marsh Sheffield Shield for Victoria while Marsh is expected to play the next two Marsh Cup matches for Western Australia before heading to India.

READ | IND vs AUS Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final: Time, venue, squads and how to watch the match live

Jhye Richardson also makes a return to the Australian team having recovered from a hamstring strain that ruled him out of the BBL finals.

Chair of Selectors George Bailey said, "With the World Cup just over seven months away, these matches in India are an important step in our preparation. Glenn, Mitchell, and Jhye are all important players in what we think the squad might look like come October."

Josh Hazlewood has not been named in the squad to fully overcome an Achilles injury as he prepares for a potential World Test Championship final and the Ashes in England.

READ | Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Schedule: Full match fixtures list, timings, venues and full squad

"It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part," Bailey said.

Here is the Australian squad for the March ODI series against India 

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Street food: 5 best spots in Delhi to satisfy your cravings for gol gappa
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET MDS 2023 admit card soon: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.