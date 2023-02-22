Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Schedule: Full match fixtures list, timings, venues and full squad

File Photo

The much-anticipated new edition of the Indian Premier League is just around the corner, and the fixtures have already been released. The Punjab Kings, one of the veteran teams in the lucrative league, are yet to clinch the title and will be relying on their newly appointed captain, Shikhar Dhawan, who has taken over from Mayank Agarwal.

Punjab went wild in the mini auction, splurging an astounding Rs 18 crores on Sam Curran. The franchise also secured a few players at their base price, including Karnataka seamer Vidwath Kaverappa, Bihar all-rounder Shivam Singh, and Mohit Ratne for a mere Rs 20 lakhs each.

The franchise also roped in Chhattisgarh's left-handed batsman Harpreet Bhatia for a whopping 40 lakh rupees, and added Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza for a further 50 lakh rupees. Additionally, they retained a number of key players, including pacer Arshdeep Singh, South African seamer Kagiso Rabada, English batsman Johnny Bairstow, and Indian all-rounders Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, and Baltej Dhanda.

PBKS IPL 2023 schedule:

Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 20 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 22 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: April 30 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 3 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Punjab Kings IPL 2023 squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

