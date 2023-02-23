IND vs AUS Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final: Time, venue, squads and how to watch the match live

File photo

India is facing Australia in the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup after securing a win against Ireland. The India's women cricket team will be facing Australia at Newlands, Cape town on Thursday (February 23). Australia, who has won seven ICC World Cup titles, are the most successful women's cricket team. India on the other hand has never won any World Cup but made it to the finals twice.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India has shone brightly in the tournament and the commitment to win the game can clearly be seen but is it enough to beat the well-built Australia? Only time will tell that. Australia is the strongest among all the opponents they have faced in the tournament before. Meg Lanning and co will put up a strong fight which will not be easy for India to tackle, hence they have to give all they have got in today's match.

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia

Australia Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alyssa Healy, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth

When and where will the India Women vs Australia Women match take place?

India Women vs Australia Women will take place on Thursday, February 23 at 6:30 pm IST at Newlands, Cape Town.

How to watch India Women vs Australia Women T20 World Cup semi-final match in India?

The live telecast of India Women vs Australia Women will be available on Star Sports in India.

Where to watch the live stream of India Women vs Australia Women match in India?

The live stream of the India Women vs Australia Women match will be available on Hotstar in India.