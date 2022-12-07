AUS vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test match in Adelaide

AUS vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 prediction

Australia will take on West Indies in the second Test at Adelaide Oval, looking to seal the Test series after taking a 1-0 lead.

Riding high on Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's memorable double centuries, the hosts recorded a total of 598/4 in the previous match. West Indies began well but were restricted to just 283 runs by the excellent Australia bowling attack.

The home side subsequently scored 182/2 and declared, putting a target of 498 runs for the Caribbean side, as Labuschagne smashed another century, but Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul saw the visitors dismissed for just 333 runs.

Labuschagne reclaimed the top spot in ICC's Test rankings, and he will look to continue his excellent run of form when the two teams face off in the second and final Test of the series.

Dream11 Prediction – AUS vs WI 2nd Test match

Keeper – Joshua de Silva

Batsmen – Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul

All-rounders – Jason Holder (vc), Travis Head

Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Alzarri Joseph

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Steve Smith(C), Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, TM Head, C Green, AT Carey, Mitchell Starc, A Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, SM Boland

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Kraigg Brathwaite(C), Jermaine Blackwood, T Chanderpaul, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, J Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

AUS vs WI 2nd Test My Dream11 team

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Match Details

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test is scheduled to start at 09:30 AM IST from Thursday, December 8-12 at Adelaide Oval. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website.