AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 19

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup

Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka in Match 19 of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Perth. Australia is coming into this game after facing a loss against New Zealand. They conceded 200 and lost by 89 runs. In the batting department, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will be key, while Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa are the potential wicket-takers for Australia.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, secured a clinical win against Ireland in their last outing. The ace spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga restricted the opposition to 128, and then Kusal Mendis, along with Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka sealed the chase with five overs to spare.

Match Details

Australia Vs Sri Lanka, (T20 World Cup Match 19)

Date & Time: Tuesday, 25 October, 4:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Dream11 Prediction – AUS vs SL, Match 19 of T20 World Cup 2022

Keeper – Kusal Mendis (VC)

Batsmen – David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Dananjaya de Silva

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Maheesh Theekshana, Pat Cummins

AUS vs SL My Dream11 team

Kusal Mendis (c) , Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Glenn Maxwell, Maheesh Theekshana, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc



