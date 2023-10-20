Headlines

Instagram will soon allow you to create multiple lists to share Stories, new Birthday feature coming too

ICICI Bank issues warning on digital banking frauds, know how to safeguard your money

AUS Vs PAK Free Live Streaming: How and when to watch Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match live on mobile, TV, laptop

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 85 candidates except for Amla seat in Betul

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Important update about exam date sheet students must know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Instagram will soon allow you to create multiple lists to share Stories, new Birthday feature coming too

ICICI Bank issues warning on digital banking frauds, know how to safeguard your money

AUS Vs PAK Free Live Streaming: How and when to watch Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match live on mobile, TV, laptop

9 times Allu Arjun inspired us with strong messages

10 best countries for remote work

6 Ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets into ugly spat with Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande calls Khanzaadi 'idiot'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams these two contestants for their bad behaviour in season's first Weekend Ka Vaar

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's latest photo divides the internet, netizens say 'isse apne papa ke...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

AUS Vs PAK Free Live Streaming: How and when to watch Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match live on mobile, TV, laptop

Today, we will tell you when, where, and how you can watch Free Live Streaming of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Pakistan online on Mobile Apps, TV, and laptops.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 07:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pat Cummins-led Australia is all set to battle against Babar Azam's Pakistan today in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is Pakistan's first match after a defeat, while Australia is coming off a win after losing two matches in the World Cup. 

Today, we will tell you when, where, and how you can watch Free Live Streaming of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Pakistan online on Mobile Apps, TV, and laptops.

When is the Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match? 

The Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match 18 will be played on Friday, October 20, at 2 pm IST. 

Where will the Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match occur?

The match (AUS vs PAK) will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

On which TV channel the Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match be telecast live free in India? 

The Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How and where can one watch the Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match free live streaming on Mobile App in India? 

The Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match Free Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Australia vs Pakistan Probable Playing XI 

Australia 

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan 

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir/Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

READ | 7 foods that help increase platelet count

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Government scheme: Invest Rs 7 per day and get Rs 5000 monthly pension, here's how

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Sahibabad-Duhai Depot journey ticket price revealed ahead of launch; check details

Louis Cambrezy: A Pioneer in French Journalism and Entrepreneurship

Delhi-NCR weather update: Minimum temperatures dip, check IMD update for the week

Ahead of Leo, director Lokesh Kanagaraj requests fans not to give spoilers, reveals if Vijay's film is part of LCU

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE