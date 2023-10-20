AUS Vs PAK Free Live Streaming: How and when to watch Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match live on mobile, TV, laptop

Today, we will tell you when, where, and how you can watch Free Live Streaming of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Pakistan online on Mobile Apps, TV, and laptops.

Pat Cummins-led Australia is all set to battle against Babar Azam's Pakistan today in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is Pakistan's first match after a defeat, while Australia is coming off a win after losing two matches in the World Cup.

Today, we will tell you when, where, and how you can watch Free Live Streaming of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Pakistan online on Mobile Apps, TV, and laptops.

When is the Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match 18 will be played on Friday, October 20, at 2 pm IST.

Where will the Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match occur?

The match (AUS vs PAK) will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

On which TV channel the Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match be telecast live free in India?

The Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How and where can one watch the Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match free live streaming on Mobile App in India?

The Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match Free Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Australia vs Pakistan Probable Playing XI

Australia

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir/Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

READ | 7 foods that help increase platelet count