AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 17- Best picks for Australia vs Pakistan in Cricket World Cup today

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match today at Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey showed great flair in the match against India
Batsmen: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Steven Smith and Aaron Finch are top batters in both sides
Allrounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Mitchell Starc, Shadab Khan and Pat Cummins are likely to make an impact
Fakhar Zaman, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, Steven Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Amir, Mitchell Starc, Shadab Khan, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey
PAK vs AUS Dotball Team Player List
Fakhar Zaman, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, Steven Smith, Sarfaraz Ahmed,Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Amir, Mitchell Starc, Shadab Khan, Adam Zampa, David Warner
Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik , Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali
David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa
Pakistan:
Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Australia:
Aaron Finch, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glen Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampra, Michell Starc, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson.
This is the 17th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.