AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 17- Best picks for Australia vs Pakistan in Cricket World Cup today

Dream 11 Prediction-Australia vs Pakistan

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match today at Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Aus vs Pak Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey showed great flair in the match against India

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Steven Smith and Aaron Finch are top batters in both sides

Allrounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Mitchell Starc, Shadab Khan and Pat Cummins are likely to make an impact

PAK vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Fakhar Zaman, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, Steven Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Amir, Mitchell Starc, Shadab Khan, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey

PAK vs AUS Dotball Team Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, Steven Smith, Sarfaraz Ahmed,Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Amir, Mitchell Starc, Shadab Khan, Adam Zampa, David Warner

AUS VS PAK Probable Playing 11

Pakistan:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik , Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali

Australia:

David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa

Australia vs Pakistan (Squads)

Pakistan:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz

Australia:

Aaron Finch, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glen Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampra, Michell Starc, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson.

PAK vs AUS: Match Details

This is the 17th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.