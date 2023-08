AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Ashes 2019: Best picks for Australia v England for third test at Headingly

Here are the Dream 11 picks.

Dream11 Prediction - Australia v England

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Joe Root, Usman Khwaja, Joe Denly

Allrounders: Ben Stokes, Marnus Labuschagne

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Jofra Archer, Stuard Broad, Chris Woakes

AUS vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler (WK), Joe Root (C), Usman Khwaja, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Jofra Archer, Stuard Broad, Chris Woakes

AUS vs ENG Probable Playing 11

Team Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazelwood

Team England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, and Jack Leach.

Australia v England (Squads)

Australia (From): Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc.

England (From): Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (C), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Sam Curran.

AUS vs ENG: Match Details

The third match of the Ashes series will be played at Headingly, Leeds.