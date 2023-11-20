'As I've stated, we are a...', Gautam Gambhir's response to India's World Cup 2023 final defeat

Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian cricketer and World Cup winner shared his thoughts on India's disappointing loss to Australia in the World Cup 2023 final.

Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian cricketer and World Cup winner shared his thoughts on India's disappointing loss to Australia in the World Cup 2023 final. Despite the defeat, Gambhir remained steadfast in his belief that India is a champion team. Taking to his social media platform, X, he expressed his sentiments and congratulated Australia on their victory, emphasizing the need for the Indian team to keep their heads high.

Gambhir wrote on X: “As I’ve said we are a champion team irrespective. So chin up boys….Many many congrats to Australia!”

Although Gambhir was not part of the commentary panel for the final, as he was attending a Chath puja event in Delhi, he continued to be active on the cricket field. Currently playing in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, he showcased his skills by contributing with a 63-run knock while leading India Capitals. However, despite his efforts, the team suffered a defeat against Bhilwara Kings, with Irfan Pathan's remarkable innings securing a three-wicket victory in a high-scoring run chase.

Fans can anticipate seeing Gambhir in action again as he leads defending champions India Capitals against Urbanisers Hyderabad at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on November 23. Prior to the match, Gambhir had predicted that India would stick to their winning combinations despite the slow pitch in Ahmedabad favoring spinners. His foresight proved accurate, as skipper Rohit Sharma opted not to make any changes to the winning lineup, leaving Ravichandran Ashwin on the bench

Reflecting on the team's performance, Gambhir commended the bowlers for their exceptional efforts under pressure, especially with the absence of Hardik Pandya due to injury. He highlighted the resilience of the five specialist bowlers, dispelling concerns about teams targeting them. In a pre-game analysis, Gambhir had remarked, "I don't think so (on Ashwin playing the final). I don't see a place for him, and why would you even tinker with what is working for you."

In acknowledging the bowlers' contribution, Gambhir emphasized the need to appreciate their role and performance, shifting the focus from the batters to the bowlers who delivered exceptional results under challenging circumstances.