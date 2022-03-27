As fans give grand welcome to Virat Kohli, former RCB skipper says 'very grateful'

The second match of the doubleheader between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) saw the crowd roar as soon as former RCB skipper Virat Kohli stepped onto the field at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

After the wicket of Anuj Rawat, who departed after scoring 21 runs, the 'Run Machine' made an entry to a loud cheer from the fans. Surely the batter is very grateful for all the love he has received.

Kohli talked about the role fans have played in his career and speaking on RCB Bold Diaries, he expressed his gratitude saying, "I'm very excited and I'm extremely grateful. I've understood the impact and the contribution of people coming to the stadiums, in my career. Because, as much as you feel sometimes ‘man! We’re getting booed, we’re getting a little bit of stick from the crowd' and 'century maarna hai.' And you sometimes get annoyed as a player, honestly.

"This is a very honest feeling of mine, we had a conversation about this, me and Anushka, she was like ‘you must realize the importance and you must acknowledge the fact that the crowd has played such a huge role in your career.’ Because, now when I look back at it, I fed off 40,000 – 50,000 people's shouting. It drove me to a different level, where I felt like anything is possible, I could do anything. I have the energy of so many people behind me.

"They believe in me; they’re looking forward to something from me. So, I’m very grateful to them, firstly. And secondly, I’m very happy (that) they’re back in the stands. Hopefully, we’ll get more and more of them as the tournament goes on.”

"For me, sport is all about the atmosphere, the tension, people watching, people competing. And I think it is a perfect synchronization. It’s a beautiful harmony when it happens. The fun is not there if the fans are not there. To me, sport is all about the fans," he added.