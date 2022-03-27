IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma eyes Virat Kohli's batting record, can go top of THIS elusive list

A new Indian Premier League (IPL) season began on Saturday, as CSK went down versus KKR in the opening fixture. Now the attention switches to Mumbai Indians (MI) as they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday. Skipper of the five-time champs Mumbai side, Rohit Sharma is eyeing a batting record currently held by Virat Kohli.

Both Rohit and Kohli have been excellent over the past couple of seasons, proving their worth in gold. Recently, Rohit took over from Kohli as the captain of the Indian team in all formats, one by one.

Ahead of the high-octane clash between Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals, the former has a chance to overtake Virat Kohli and become the highest scorer against the Rishabh Pant-led franchise.

Rohit needs to score 69 more runs to surpass Virat Kohli, who currently leads the illustrious batting list. In his stellar IPL career, the former has scored 869 runs till date against Delhi Capitals. King Kohli meanwhile has 937 runs against them.

Another milestone that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit can surpass on Sunday, is that if he can hit nine boundaries, he will cross the barriers of having struck 500 plus boundaries in the IPL.

Rohit currently trails Virat (546) and Punjab Kings veteran Shikar Dhawan (654) on this list, each of whom has struck 500 plus fours already.

'The Hitman' has scored one century and 40 half-centuries throughout his glittering IPL career, and as such, he's third on the list of highest run-scorers in IPL history. Rohit has a staggering 5611 runs in 213 matches, and he currently trails Dhawan (5784 runs) and Virat Kohli (6283 runs).

All the three aforementioned players take to the field on Sunday as Rohit will go all-throttle versus Delhi Capitals while Dhawan and Virat will face off later in the evening.