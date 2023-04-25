Search icon
Watch: Arjun Tendulkar's reaction after dismissing Saha during MI vs GT IPL match goes viral

IPL 2023, MI vs GT: Arjun Tendulkar also batted again for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the match. He scored 13 runs on 9 balls.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 11:37 PM IST

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar's reaction after dismissing Saha during MI vs GT IPL match goes viral (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, GT vs MI: Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 55 runs in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. In the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Arjun Tendulkar made a brilliant comeback as he dismissed opener, Wriddhiman Saha. On the first ball of the third over, Saha edged a pull-down leg, and MI players went up in unison for a caught behind.

The celebration by Tendulkar after dismissing Saha went viral on the internet. Check out the video here

Arjun gave 9 runs in his two overs against Gujarat Titans. Tendulkar also batted again for MI in the match. He scored 13 runs on 9 balls

