'Always talked to Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni about...': Afghanistan star's revelations on cricket guidance, learning

Afghanistan's batting sensation, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, made a significant revelation on Friday, sharing that he regularly seeks batting advice from India's cricket maestro Virat Kohli and World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni to enhance his performance.

Gurbaz showcased his prowess in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, accumulating 87 runs in three innings. In the final T20I, he crafted a quick half-century in 32 balls, contributing to a crucial 93-run partnership with Ibrahim Zadran, offering his team a chance to counter India.

In an interview with ANI, Gurbaz stated, 'I always talked to Virat and MS Dhoni about how to improve my cricket. I have a lot of things in my mind, and I have to work on it. I was talking to Virat (bhai) about my cricket journey and how I should grow and reach the next level.'

The final T20I witnessed double Super Over drama as Afghanistan successfully matched India's imposing total of 212, forcing the game into not one but two Super Overs to determine the winner.

'It was a good learning for us. This kind of game can happen. We also enjoyed the game and learned a lot from it. Playing against players like Virat and Rohit Sharma gave us a lot of confidence and learning. I hope we get a lot of series against India in the future', reflected Gurbaz.

The 22-year-old Afghan batter is presently representing Dubai Capitals in the second edition of the International League T20 (ILT20), commencing on Friday. Excited about the ILT20 competition, Gurbaz shared, 'I am excited to play. Really excited about the competition, especially playing in good weather'.

During the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, a viral video captured Gurbaz discreetly distributing money to the less fortunate on the streets of Ahmedabad during Diwali.

Discussing the video, Gurbaz emphasized the importance of spreading humanity and helping those in need. 'Everyone should help each other. I went outside for a walk at night and saw people sleeping on the road, and I just felt so bad for them that I decided to help them with whatever I had. We need to help each other; it does not matter where we are from.

We need to respect humanity. India and Afghanistan people are like the same, and we support each other in every situation. I think we should support each other in this kind of situation too. I did not want to share this kind of thing on social media. Someone made this kind of video, which is a good message for everyone that helps each other,' he added.