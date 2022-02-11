Ahead of 3rd ODI, Dwayne Bravo reports best-friend Kieron Pollard 'missing', says 'last seen in Yuzi Chahal's pocket'

'Best-friend' - that's what Dwayne Bravo called Kieron Pollard after a put out a 'missing' poster for the West Indies captain on his Instagram page. As India and Windies are ready to clash in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, THIS banter between the two Caribbean men has been surfacing on social media.

The joke comes after Pollard had only featured in the first ODI against India and incurred a golden duck at the hands of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on the very first delivery he faced. Soon after, he couldn't even feature for West Indies in the second ODI after suffering an injury.

While it is not sure if he will return for the third ODI too, the Instagram post by his best friend proved to be the icing on the cake. Bravo, who had recently called time on his international career, trolled Pollard over his 'absence' on the tour of India and shared a 'missing' picture on Instagram.

In the picture the details of the man were given while the caption read, "This is really a Sad day @kieron.pollard55 my best friend is missing guys pls if u have any info pls inbox me or report to the police”.

"Age: 34

Height: 1.85m

Last Seen: In Chahal's pocket

If Found Please Contact WEST INDIES"

Have a look:

Many close friends of the two cricketers including pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, Fiedel Edwards, Darren Sammy, and Pollard himself reacted to the post.

As for Pollard's fitness, it is not yet known whether he is fit enough to return to Windies' playing XI on Friday. While the series is already done and dusted, with the hosts winning the first two matches, the visitors would most likely look to give him an extended period of rest.

If Pollard is rested further, Nicholas Pooaran would be expected to play the captain's role as he had done in the second ODI as well.