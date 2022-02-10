Not only Virat Kohli, but Yuzvendra Chahal also gets into Allu Arjun's shoes, enacts Pushparaj's iconic punchline

It seems like the craze for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa The Rise' is spreading like a wildfire. Apart from actors, the film has found a great fanbase among cricketers. Virat Kohli celebrated a difficult catch during the ODI match with West Indies by mimicking Srivalli's hook step. Now, even Yuzvendra Chahal has joined the bandwagon of the Pushpa fan club.

The cricketer posted a reel on his Instagram where he's lip-syncing Allu's iconic line from the film, 'Pushpa...Pushparaj... main jhukega nahi saala.' Chahal was on spot with his rendition and it went viral in no time. Within 8 hours, the video has got more than 3 lakh views and some hilarious comments.

Watch the video

Actor Aly Goni reacted to the video and said, "Phir ball Kaun uthayega?" Behram Siganporia said, "Wicket celebration should be like this." Australian cricketer David Warner commented on the video and called him, "Copy cat."

It seems like Arjun's latest blockbuster has got the biggest fans from the world of cricket. The movie has surely been doing wonders as not only did it reach Australia and make David Warner dance, it has now reached the Caribbean shores as Dwayne Bravo took on the dance challenge.

Allu Arjun's dance step from the song 'Srivalli' has got many users imitating the steps. Australian cricketer David Warner and even many Indian cricketers including Suresh Raina and Khaleel Ahmed shared their video dancing on the song which has come to be called 'Pushpa walk'.

Even, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Dwayne Bravo has also posted his dance move and went on to tag Warner and Raina. "Going with the trend!! @davidwarner31 @sureshraina3 how did I do!," the pacer stated.