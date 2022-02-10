VIRAL! Virat Kohli celebrates his catch Allu Arjun style, mimics 'Srivalli' signature move

Allu Arjun and his film 'Pushpa The Rise' has taken almost everyone into his charm. From actors to cricketers, everyone is copying the swag and mannerism of Allu Arjun. Even the songs of the film have given birth to several trending reels. After Hardik Pandya, ace cricketer Virat Kohli has also stepped into the Pushparaj shoes. During the recent ODI match with West Indies, Virat took a difficult catch. As the team India got the crucial catch, Kohli celebrated it by mimicking Srivalli's hook step. The clip of Virat is going viral on the internet. Let's take a look at it.

Here's Virat celebrating in Pushpa style

Hardik Pandya also joined the army of recreating Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' on social media, and his reel is the sweetest one. Hardik made a reel on the song 'Srivalli' with his Nani (maternal grandmother), and they looked adorably cute. Hardik and his granny also did the famous signature gesture of Pushparaj (Allu) and it has set the net ablaze.

Pushpa' star Allu Arjun saw the video and he couldn't stop going gaga over granny's cuteness. The actor responded to video by commenting, "Sooo cuteeee My love & respect for this. Heart warming."

It seems like Arjun's latest blockbuster has got the biggest fans from the world of cricket. The movie has surely been doing wonders as not only did it reach Australia and make David Warner dance, it has now reached the Caribbean shores as Dwayne Bravo took on the dance challenge.

Allu Arjun's dance step from the song 'Srivalli' has got many users imitating the steps. Australian cricketer David Warner and even many Indian cricketers including Suresh Raina and Khaleel Ahmed shared their video dancing on the song which has come to be called 'Pushpa walk'. Even, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Dwayne Bravo has also posted his dance move and went on to tag Warner and Raina. "Going with the trend!! @davidwarner31 @sureshraina3 how did I do!," the pacer stated.