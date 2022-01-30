Allu Arjun responds to Anupam Kher's 'rockstar' comment, says 'Hope to work with you'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is the newest fan of Allu Arjun and his latest blockbuster 'Pushpa The Rise: Part One' has stunned the artist. After watching Arjun's film, the 'Karma' actor expressed his feeling on his Twitter and posted, "Watched #Pushpa! Blockbuster of a film in real sense. Larger than life, high on adrenaline and full paisa vasool (value for money). And dear @alluarjun, you are a #Rockstar!! Loved every nuance and attitude of yours. Hope to work with you soon. A big congratulations to the whole team! Jai Ho!"

Check out Kher's view on 'Pushpa The Rise'

Watched #Pushpa of a film in real sense. Larger than life, high on adrenal and full paisa Vasool. And dear @alluarjun you are a #Rockstar Loved every nuance & attitude of yours. Hope to work with you soon. A big CONGRATULATIONS to the whole team! Jai Ho pic.twitter.com/DJjYKWSzzU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 28, 2022

Pushparaj aka Allu is known for being courteous, he saw the tweet and then replied to him saying, "Anupam ji… it’s a pleasure to receive a heartfelt compliment from you. Humbled. So glad you felt all that. Hope to work with you too. Thank you for all the love."

Here's Allu's response to Anupam's praises

Anupam ji … it’s a pleasure to receive a heartfelt compliment from you . Humbled . So glad you felt all that . Hope to work with you too . Thank you for all the love January 29, 2022

From Bollywood to Cricket, everyone has become a fan of the film. After emerging as the highest-grossing film in India in 2021, the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' continues to amaze stars and celebrities across India. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi are some of the Bollywood celebs who showered praise on the film on their social media handles and now, superstar Kamal Haasan has joined this list too.

Winner of four National Film Awards, Haasan watched the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer film with Devi Sri Prasad who has composed smashing music for 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The music director, popularly referred to as DSP, took to his Twitter account and shared pictures of him watching the Telugu action thriller with the actor. Sharing that Kamal Haasan showered lovely words about everyone's work in the film, DSP tweeted, " Dearest ULAGANAYAGAN @ikamalhaasan sir Thanku so much 4 taking out time & watching our #PushpaTheRiseOnPrime. U r d sweetest Sir. ThankU 4 all d lovely words about d work of all of Us."