After David Warner, Dwayne Bravo joins 'Pushpa: The Rise' trend, dances to Allu Arjun's song - WATCH

'Pushpa: The Rise' - the movie has surely been doing wonders as not only did it reach Australia and make David Warner dance, it has now reached the Caribbean shores as Dwayne Bravo took on the dance challenge.

Allu Arjun's dance step from the song 'Srivalli' has got many users imitating the steps. Australian cricketer David Warner and even many Indian cricketers including Suresh Raina and Khaleel Ahmed shared their video dancing on the song which has come to be called 'Pushpa walk'.

Now, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Dwayne Bravo has also posted his dance move and went on to tag Warner and Raina. "Going with the trend!! @davidwarner31 @sureshraina3 how did I do!," the pacer stated. WATCH:

The Australian batter also commented to the same and wrote, "Haha legend, you're tha man brother".

The movie and the song have been on everyone's timeline. After the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer found its way to streamers, fans have tried their hand at the memorable dialogues and hook steps of its songs.

Earlier, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also shared a photo recreating the actor's look from the movie. Taking to Instagram, Jadeja first shared a picture of the South Indian superstar and then of him - both with a 'beedi' in their mouth.

He captioned the picture saying, "Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava. Fireuuuu. Swipe for the surprise." Jadeja, however, added a warning to it and wrote, "P.S - This is just for graphical representation only. Cigarette, beedi and tobacco consumption are injurious to health. It causes cancer. Do not consume it".