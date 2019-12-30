Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for STR vs THU today in BBL 2019-20
STR vs THU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, STR Dream11 Team Player List, THU Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head.
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder
Written By
Edited By
Snehadri Sarkar
Source
DNA webdesk
Dream11 Prediction - Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder
STR vs THU Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder T20I match today, December 31 at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder T20I (STR vs THU) Dream11
Wicketkeeper – Matthew Gilkes, Alex Carey
Batters – Usman Khawaja (C), Alex Ross, Jake Weatherald
All-Rounders – Chris Morris, Matthew Short, Daniel Sams (VC)
Bowlers – Chris Tremain, Chris Green, Rashid Khan
STR vs THU My Dream11 Team
Matthew Gilkes, Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja (C), Alex Ross, Jake Weatherald, Chris Morris, Matthew Short, Daniel Sams (VC), Chris Tremain, Chris Green, Rashid Khan
STR vs THU Probable Playing 11
Adelaide Strikers: Salt, Weatherald, Short, Carey (C&WK), Wells, White, Rashid, Agar, Conway/O'Connor, Stanlake and Valente.
Sydney Thunder: Livingstone, Inglis (WK), Bancroft, Marsh (C), Turner, Green, Agar, Jordan, Jhye, Paris, and Fawad.
Check Dream11 Prediction / STR Dream11 Team / Adelaide Strikersâ€‹ Dream11 Team / THU Dream11 Team / Sydney Thunderâ€‹ Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more