Trending#

CAA protests

Citizenship Act

Delhi

IPL 2020 Auction

Assam

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for STR vs THU today in BBL 2019-20

STR vs THU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, STR Dream11 Team Player List, THU Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head.


Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 30, 2019, 06:52 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction - Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder

STR vs THU Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder T20I match today, December 31 at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder T20I (STR vs THU) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Gilkes, Alex Carey

Batters – Usman Khawaja (C), Alex Ross, Jake Weatherald

All-Rounders – Chris Morris, Matthew Short, Daniel Sams (VC)

Bowlers – Chris Tremain, Chris Green, Rashid Khan

STR vs THU My Dream11 Team 

Matthew Gilkes, Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja (C), Alex Ross, Jake Weatherald, Chris Morris, Matthew Short, Daniel Sams (VC), Chris Tremain, Chris Green, Rashid Khan

STR vs THU Probable Playing 11

Adelaide Strikers: Salt, Weatherald, Short, Carey (C&WK), Wells, White, Rashid, Agar, Conway/O'Connor, Stanlake and Valente.

Sydney Thunder: Livingstone, Inglis (WK), Bancroft, Marsh (C), Turner, Green, Agar, Jordan, Jhye, Paris, and Fawad.

Check Dream11 Prediction / STR Dream11 Team / Adelaide Strikersâ€‹ Dream11 Team / THU Dream11 Team / Sydney Thunderâ€‹ Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more