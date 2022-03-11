Australian legend Adam Gilchrist reveals Shane Warne's text to him on the day he died

The untimely demise of Australian legendary spinner Shane Warne left the whole cricketing fraternity reeling. It's even more shocking for someone like Adam Gilchrist, who played with Warne, and the former Australian wicket-keeper also revealed that he received a text message from Warne, eight hours before he passed away.

As per reports, Warne was in Koh Samui, Thailand, along with a couple of his friends, who found the spinner 'unresponsive' in his villa.

Coincidentally, Warne passed away on the same day, as another former Australian legend Rodney Marsh. Gilchrist, who adored Marsh as his childhood idol, had paid homage to Marsh with an emotional voice-over, something which Warne took note of.

READ| Shane Warne seen walking through Thailand villa in haunting final picture

Warne texted Gilchrist, lauding his teammate's efforts, some eight hours ago, before his own tragic death. Gilchrist meanwhile, said it's a message he will never delete.

Speaking to ABC news, the legendary Australian batter and wicketkeeper recalled, "I spoke to Shane about a week ago. I received a really nice text from him. Probably, I am assuming this was eight hours before he passed away. He was just sending me a message. He was one of the few guys that consistently called me church."

"It’s a nickname only those in the inner circle knew about – about being confused by a young English fan and they called me 'Eric Gilchurch'. He always called me 'Churchy' and it always felt like a term of endearment from a friend," he added.

READ| What is the exact cause of Shane Warne's death? Thailand police says THIS

Gilchrist then went on to reveal his 'last contact' with Warne, in a message which would prove to be his last ever conversation with spin legend.

"He messaged me saying, 'Church, wonderful tribute to Rod Marsh'. Which I was very honoured to do a voice over. We were not even close to coming to terms with the passing of my childhood hero in Rod Marsh and another legend of the cricket world," he stated.

The veteran further continued, "Warnie just messaged me and said 'well done on that sir'. So that was the last contact. It's a text message I will never delete."

READ| Actress Elizabeth Hurley mourns demise of ex-fiancé Shane Warne, shares throwback photos

Meanwhile, nearly a week later after the tragic loss, Warne's body returned to his homeland in Australia on Thursday, and now he will be given proper state honours in his funeral which will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground later this month.