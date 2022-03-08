Actress Elizabeth Hurley mourns demise of ex-fiancé Shane Warne, shares throwback photos

The sudden demise of legendary spinner Shane Warne has left his ex-fiance and actor Elizabeth Hurley heartbroken. Mourning the demise of Warne, Elizabeth took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in the memory of his "beloved lionheart."

"I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23," she wrote. Alongside the heartfelt note, Elizabeth shared a string of images with Warne. Some of the pictures include images of the two sharing a kiss and sitting side-by-side at a cricket match while holding each others' hands.

As soon as Elizabeth paid her tribute to the king of spin, netizens sent out the messages of strength to her. "Sending you all our love," a social media user wrote."What!!! I am so sorry. This is heartbreaking. He was such a nice man. Thinking about you and sending love and hugs," another one commented.

The actress, who also owns a beachwear clothing brand called 'Elizabeth Hurley Beach', was married to businessman Arun Nayar, but shortly after she split with Nayar in 2011, the actress got close to Warne, who himself got divorced from his wife Simone Callahan in 2005.

Warne passed away on March 4 in Thailand following a suspected heart attack. Speaking of his relationship with Elizabeth, he was first romantically linked with Hurley in 2010. The two announced their engagement news via Twitter. However, they got separated in 2013.



In an interview after his separation from Hurley, Warne opened up on their relationship, revealing that there was no bad blood between them. The Australian spinner had revealed that nobody was wrong, instead, their romance just 'fizzed out'. Even after their break-up, Shane Warne and Liz Hurley remained 'good friends' and stayed in touch with each other.



