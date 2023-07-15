Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

XAT 2024 registration: XLRI Jamshedpur begins application process at xatonline.in

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

Best oils for cholesterol patients

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

DNA: Putin Praises 'Make In India', Says Had Visible Effect On Indian Economy

India-China Relations Strain: Indian journalist expelled, new rules impact trade | Explained

Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence | Trinamool vs BJP | PM Modi In Telangana | News Wrap, July 7

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

Watch: Pawan Kalyan drops first Insta post; shares throwback pics with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Ishan Kishan was overheard telling Ajinkya Rahane that Warrican has now faced more deliveries than the Indian vice-captain.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India is currently on a tour of the West Indies, marking the beginning of their new World Test Championship campaign. In the first Test of the series, held in Dominica, the visitors displayed complete dominance, crushing the home side by an innings. However, amidst the intense game, there were several amusing moments, with the Indian wicketkeeper and debutant, Ishan Kishan, stealing the show.

During a lively banter, Kishan was seen playfully teasing India's Test Vice Captain, Ajinkya Rahane. This comical incident occurred on the third day of the Dominica Test, during the final session. At that point, Team India only needed one more wicket to wrap up the West Indies innings. However, Jomel Warrican, the tailender, put up a fight against India's bowling attack.

Warrican adopted an unconventional batting stance and played some unorthodox shots during his time at the crease. Observing this unique shotmaking, Ishan Kishan continued his banter from behind the stumps, this time targeting Ajinkya Rahane, who was positioned next to him in the slips. The wicketkeeper playfully mocked the deputy skipper, jokingly stating that Jomel Warrican had faced more deliveries than the actual batsman.

“Aap se zyada ball khel gaya yeh, Ajju bhai (He has now played more balls than you)," Kishan said to Rahane in the slips.

Watch: 

After a grueling 18-ball struggle, the West Indian managed to score only one run as the experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin skillfully trapped him in front of the wicket, ultimately securing the victory for Team India.

Turning our attention to the first Test, the debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his batting prowess, accompanied by a remarkable century from skipper Rohit Sharma. However, it was the seasoned batter Virat Kohli who truly stole the show. Kohli displayed an uncharacteristic knock, scoring a crucial fifty (76 off 182) before being dismissed by Cornwall. Following Kohli's contribution, India declared their innings, setting a challenging target of 271 runs for the West Indies.

Unfortunately for the home side, their batting struggles persisted in the second innings. The Indian bowling hero from the first innings, Ravichandran Ashwin, once again proved to be a formidable force. With remarkable skill and precision, Ashwin tore through the West Indies batting lineup, claiming an impressive seven-wicket haul (7/71) and securing a resounding victory for India within a mere three days.

READ| 'Stones were pelted at our bus': Shahid Afridi makes shocking claim, backs Pakistan touring India for ODI World Cup

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Girl dances inside moving train to make reel, internet is angry

Mukesh Ambani's badi bahu Shloka Mehta poses with Orry in viral photo; check out whopping prices of their outfits

IND vs WI: Full list of records broken by Ashwin, Jaiswal and Team India in 1st Test

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 notification: New vacancies announced for 400 Officers Scale III, II posts

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Barakhamba road, video surfaces

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE