'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Team India is currently on a tour of the West Indies, marking the beginning of their new World Test Championship campaign. In the first Test of the series, held in Dominica, the visitors displayed complete dominance, crushing the home side by an innings. However, amidst the intense game, there were several amusing moments, with the Indian wicketkeeper and debutant, Ishan Kishan, stealing the show.

During a lively banter, Kishan was seen playfully teasing India's Test Vice Captain, Ajinkya Rahane. This comical incident occurred on the third day of the Dominica Test, during the final session. At that point, Team India only needed one more wicket to wrap up the West Indies innings. However, Jomel Warrican, the tailender, put up a fight against India's bowling attack.

Warrican adopted an unconventional batting stance and played some unorthodox shots during his time at the crease. Observing this unique shotmaking, Ishan Kishan continued his banter from behind the stumps, this time targeting Ajinkya Rahane, who was positioned next to him in the slips. The wicketkeeper playfully mocked the deputy skipper, jokingly stating that Jomel Warrican had faced more deliveries than the actual batsman.

“Aap se zyada ball khel gaya yeh, Ajju bhai (He has now played more balls than you)," Kishan said to Rahane in the slips.

After a grueling 18-ball struggle, the West Indian managed to score only one run as the experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin skillfully trapped him in front of the wicket, ultimately securing the victory for Team India.

Turning our attention to the first Test, the debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his batting prowess, accompanied by a remarkable century from skipper Rohit Sharma. However, it was the seasoned batter Virat Kohli who truly stole the show. Kohli displayed an uncharacteristic knock, scoring a crucial fifty (76 off 182) before being dismissed by Cornwall. Following Kohli's contribution, India declared their innings, setting a challenging target of 271 runs for the West Indies.

Unfortunately for the home side, their batting struggles persisted in the second innings. The Indian bowling hero from the first innings, Ravichandran Ashwin, once again proved to be a formidable force. With remarkable skill and precision, Ashwin tore through the West Indies batting lineup, claiming an impressive seven-wicket haul (7/71) and securing a resounding victory for India within a mere three days.

