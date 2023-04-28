'90 per cent of my food is...': RCB star batter Virat Kohli reveals how proper diet plan helped him stay fit

Image Source: Twitter

India's star batter, Virat Kohli, is widely regarded as one of the fittest cricketers in the world. His incredible athleticism on the field has earned him admiration from the cricketing fraternity. Kohli has even brought a fitness revolution to Indian cricket, with the 'Yo-Yo Test' being an important benchmark for selection in the Indian team.

Recently, the star cricketer revealed his diet plan, which helps him stay in shape throughout the cricketing calendar and perform at his best in every game.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Kohli can be seen sharing his diet plan, which mostly consists of steamed or boiled food with no spices. He further revealed that the taste of his food doesn't bother him at all.

“90 per cent of my food is all steamed, boiled. No masala. Salt and pepper, lime, that’s how I eat. I am not a big fanatic about the taste of food, I don’t care about the taste. Salaads I enjoy with a bit of dressing. Pan-grilled good with a bit of olive oil or whatever. No curries, I only eat daal (lentils). I would eat rajma and lobhiya as a Punjabi can’t skip it. I would eat daal (lentils) but no masala curries," Kohli said.

Watch:

Kohli's unwavering commitment to his fitness is a testament to his dedication to the sport. Despite playing numerous games in recent years, he has rarely missed any due to injuries. This speaks volumes about his work ethic and his desire to be at the top of his game. Interestingly, the Delhi-born cricketer wasn't always a fitness enthusiast. In fact, he has revealed in interviews that he used to neglect his physical health.

However, one day, Kohli had an epiphany while looking at himself in the mirror. He didn't like what he saw and decided to make a change. From that moment on, he completely transformed his habits and began to see incredible results on the field. Kohli's newfound agility and strength have set a high standard for his teammates to follow.

Currently, Kohli is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023. He has taken over the captaincy from Faf du Plessis, who is struggling with a rib injury. Kohli is also in excellent form with the bat, having scored an impressive 333 runs in eight innings. His average of 47.57 and strike rate of 142.30, along with five fifties, are a testament to his skill and dedication to the sport.

