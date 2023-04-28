Ambati Rayudu posts cryptic tweet after Sunil Gavaskar's 'no fielding, no scoring' remark post RR vs CSK match

Image Source: Twitter

Ambati Rayudu's performance in the IPL 2023 season has been less than impressive. Despite playing in eight matches for the Chennai Super Kings, he has only managed to score a meager 83 runs with an average of 16.60.

His highest score was an unbeaten 27 runs. This poor performance has led to criticism from cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar, who launched a scathing attack on Rayudu.

"You got to field. You can't just come out to bat and start hitting the ball. You can't do that. We have seen that with Prithvi Shaw. He has just been coming out to bat without success. No fielding, no scoring. Rayudu is out for a second-ball duck," Gavaskar said on commentary.

In response to Gavaskar's comments, Rayudu took to Twitter with a cryptic message that has set the internet abuzz.

“In life and sport ups and downs are a constant part. We need to be positive and keeping working hard and things will turn around.. results are not always a measure of our effort. So always keeping smiling and enjoy the process..” he tweeted.

However, his performance on the field has not improved. In the recent match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, Rayudu was once again used as an Impact Player, replacing pacer Akash Singh. Unfortunately, he could only manage a two-ball duck, contributing to CSK's 32-run loss and causing them to lose their top spot in the IPL 2023 points table.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive 43-ball 77, combined with Dhruv Jurel's fiery cameo, led the Rajasthan Royals to a commanding total of 202 for five on their home turf. Despite Shivam Dube's valiant effort with yet another fifty, the Chennai Super Kings were unable to provide sufficient support from the other end, resulting in a final score of 170 for six.

The standout performer for the Royals was Adam Zampa, who claimed three wickets while conceding only 22 runs. Overall, it was a dominant display by the Rajasthan Royals, who showcased their batting prowess and bowling depth to secure a well-deserved victory.

