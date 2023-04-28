IPL 2023: Suresh Raina names this Rajasthan Royals player as next superstar in world cricket

Suresh Raina (File Photo)

The Rajasthan Royals have once again claimed the top spot in the TATA IPL 2023 standings, following a comfortable 32-run victory in a highly anticipated match against the Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday night.

The Royals got off to a fantastic start, putting up a challenging total of 202/5, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal leading the charge with an impressive 77 runs off just 43 deliveries, including eight boundaries and four sixes. Despite Shivam Dube's valiant effort of 52 runs off 33 balls, which included two fours and four sixes, the Chennai Super Kings were unable to keep up with the Royals' pace.

Both teams are currently tied on 10 points each after eight games, but the Rajasthan Royals' superior run rate has secured them the top spot in the standings, while the Chennai Super Kings trail behind the Gujarat Titans in third place.

Suresh Raina was extremely impressed with the poise Jaiswal showed during his knock, saying: “His head position is great and as Robin (Uthappa) said when he hit a reverse sweep, it stayed so still. He plays close to the body, and what I like the most is that his head, whenever he drives the ball, is also very still. When it doesn’t move much, you can get a lot of power into your shot, your swing goes well. It’s very important when he hits his shots, especially his cover drive. He respects a good bowler and gives himself time. He knows how to build a game beyond the first six overs. The greatest hallmark of an opener is you attack from overs number 1 to 6, and from overs 7-11, you consolidate. Robin said it well; he’s a superstar of the IPL and will make the country proud in the future.”

During the post-match analysis, Raina provided insight into the game's flow and how Rajasthan Royals' (RR) impressive start made it difficult for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to chase the total. RR won the toss and chose to bat, a decision that worked in their favor. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK's captain, had mentioned in his presentation that when chasing a score of 200, a start of 60-70 runs is crucial. Unfortunately, CSK's middle-order batsmen performed well, but the team still lost by 30-40 runs due to RR's exceptional performance in the first six overs, where they scored 64 runs. This difference ultimately cost CSK the match.

Meanwhile, spinner Adam Zampa's three-over spell proved to be a game-changer, as he dismissed both CSK openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, and ended with figures of 3/22.

Eoin Morgan, JioCinema TATA IPL expert, praised the Australian bowler for his outstanding performance under pressure in both games. Zampa took on the responsibility in the powerplay and bowled beautifully, even after being taken out of the attack. His role in the Royals' team this year has been crucial, and it's fantastic to see him stepping up to the challenge.

