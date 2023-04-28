IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals win over Chennai Super Kings

Source: Twitter

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a resounding victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday (April 27). MS Dhoni and Co, who were on the 1st spot before the game, slid down to the third place in the points table of IPL 2023. Batting first RR opener gave a quality start by hitting more than 10 runs an over and added 64 runs in the power play without losing any wickets. Later on some power hitting from Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal took Rajasthan to a huge total of 202 runs. Chasing a tall target, Chennai had a slow start and early departure of Davon Conway put his team into pressure. CSK were 73 for 4 at the end of eleven overs. Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube tried hitting the ball but couldn't do enough to save his team from losing.

IPL points table has again got intrigued as 1st three teams have 10 points and next three teams are standing with 8 points .Therefore one win can take the bottom teams to the top three. However, GT have 10 points but have played 7 matches compared to Chennai and Rajasthan who have played 8 matches each. If GT wins its next fixture by a certain margin then Hardik Pandya and Co can top the table. Lucknow Super Giants (4th in points table) will play against Punjab Kings (6th in points table) on Friday (April 28) . Both teams have 8 points and keeping net run rate in mind Punjab has an opportunity to get into top 4 whereas Lucknow can top the points table tonight.

IPL Points Table after RR win

1. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 10, NRR +0.939)

2. Gujarat Titans (PTS 10, NRR +0.580)

3. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 10, NRR +0.376)

4. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 8, NRR +0.547)

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 8, NRR -0.139)

6. Punjab Kings (PTS 8, NRR -0.162)

7. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 6, NRR -0.027)

8. Mumbai Indians (PTS 6, NRR -0.620)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 4, NRR -0.725)

10. Delhi capitals (PTS 4, NRR -0.961)



IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

Faf du Plessis 422 runs

Virat Kohli 333 runs

Devon Conway 322 runs

Ruturaj Gaikwad 317 runs

David Warner 306 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

Mohammed Siraj : 14 wickets.

Rashid Khan: 14 wickets.

Tushar Deshpande : 14 wickets.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 13 wickets.

Arshdeep Singh: 13 wickets.