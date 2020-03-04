16-year-old Shafali Verma climbs 16 spots to attain no.1 rank in ICC Women's T20I rankings

The youngster has smashed 485 runs so far in the shortest format of the game with a strike-rate of 146.96.

Team India batter Shafali Verma has claimed up 19 slots to reach the first spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the head cricketing body revealed on Wednesday (March 4).

The 16-year-old has so far played just 18 T20Is, but her remarkable batting performances in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup helped her reach the pole position in the rankings.

The youngster has smashed 485 runs so far in the shortest format of the game with a strike-rate of 146.96.

Shafali's impeccable hard-hitting in the ongoing tournament earned her 161 runs, with the highest being 47 against Sri Lanka.

Smriti Mandhana has dropped down two spots and is now ranked six. Jemimah Rodrigues has also slipped two positions and is now at the ninth spot.

In terms of bowling rankings, India's Poonam Yadav, who took four wickets in the first match against Australia, has risen four slots to reach the eighth position.

Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav are in the fifth and seventh positions respectively. In terms of bowling, England's 20-year-old Sophie Ecclestone has reached the number one spot.

(With ANI inputs)