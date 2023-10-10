'100 percent': Veteran Indian spinner on Rahul Dravid's dream of winning World Cup 2023

Rahul Dravid's quest for World Cup glory as India's coach: Insights from a veteran spinner

Rahul Dravid, the legendary batsman, has completed a remarkable journey in the world of cricket. Back in the ICC World Cup of 2007, Dravid served as the captain of the Indian cricket team, only to see them exit the tournament in the group stage However, in an unexpected twist of fate, Dravid now finds himself in a similar scenario, albeit in a different role - as the head coach of the Indian team in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Dravid's role in the ongoing World Cup is not just about leading the team to glory, it's also about his personal quest to achieve a dream that slipped through his fingers 16 years ago. It's an opportunity to accomplish something he missed as a player and captain back in 2007.

"As a cricketer and an Indian, I am a huge fan of Rahul Dravid. From what I know. Rahul bhai doesn't dwell in the past. He brings fresh perspectives every day. I am confident that under Rahul bhai's coaching, India will clinch the Cup," stated veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra during an interview with TimesofIndia.com.

In 2007, Dravid led a star-studded Indian team, featuring cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Anil Kumble, and Zaheer Khan India entered the tournament as one of the favorites, but unfortunately, things didn't go as planned.

Despite being in a relatively easy group with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Bermuda, India faced an unexpected defeat in their opening match against Bangladesh, losing by five wickets. Although India managed to secure a victory against the underdog Bermuda, they were eliminated from the tournament by Sri Lanka, who defeated them by 69 runs in the subsequent match.

The memories of the disheartened faces of Dravid and his team after their early exit from the 2007 World Cup still linger in the minds of Indian cricket fans. India had finished as runners-up in the previous edition in 2003, losing the title clash against Australia. Now, 16 years later, as the 2023 World Cup unfolds, the spotlight once again falls on Dravid, the former captain and the current coach of the host nation. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India kicked off their 2023 campaign impressively, defeating the five-time champions Australia by six wickets in the tournament opener.

Mishra, who represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T201s, believes that players share a strong rapport with Dravid, and the cricketing legend fosters a positive atmosphere within the team. "One of the best things is that he has played alongside most of these players in the IPL, so he knows them well. He understands each player thoroughly, including their mentality. He knows how to communicate with a player and effectively convey his message.

This is one of his greatest strengths. He provides his players with the freedom to approach him at any time," Mishra remarked. "The management has maintained a harmonious relationship with the players, and having a coach like Dravid contributes significantly to that. Rahul has always created a positive environment, he is an inherently positive person who knows how to bring out the best in every player," added the spinner.