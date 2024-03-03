WPL 2024, GG vs DC-W Live Score: Meg Lanning's 55 takes DCW to 163/8

Cricket
Follow live score and latest updates from match 10 of TATA WPL 2024 between GG and DC-W here.
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is approaching a pivotal moment as the 10th match of the season is set to take place between Gujarat Giants (GG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru. This upcoming match is poised to showcase a clash between two teams at opposite ends of the spectrum.
The Capitals, who bounced back from an initial defeat in the tournament opener, have hit their stride. Led by Meg Lanning, they are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak and hold the second position on the points table.
In contrast, Gujarat Giants have struggled to meet expectations. Under the leadership of Beth Mooney, they have yet to secure a victory this season, suffering three consecutive losses at the start of their campaign.
Meghna is set to bowl the final over. A single is scored on the first ball, followed by another run on the next. Shikha Pandey expertly maneuvers the ball, driving it past the covers for a boundary. She then executes a ramp shot on the following ball, securing another four runs.
Meg Lanning and Shafali Varma stride out to the crease to commence the innings, a familiar sight for fans. Tanuja Kanwer, armed with her left-arm spin, takes the ball to kick off the bowling attack. A wide delivery down the leg side gifts Delhi their first run. Shafali wastes no time in getting into her groove, smashing a boundary off the first ball towards square leg. The next delivery is overpitched, and Shafali seizes the opportunity to launch the ball straight over the bowler's head for a magnificent six!
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Tarannum Pathan
Beth Mooney - We will bowl first. Looks good, not too much grass. We've tried to get different perspectives on the way we're playing. Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana have been ruled out.
Meg Lanning - We'll have to set-up a good platform, anything more than 150+ should be a good score. It's been physically and mentally exhausting, we've had a good rest and some optional practice. The senior players have been around for a while, but everyone does learn. Two changes for us as well. Marizanne Kapp and Minu miss out