WPL 2024, GG vs DC-W Live Score: Meg Lanning's 55 takes DCW to 163/8

Follow live score and latest updates from match 10 of TATA WPL 2024 between GG and DC-W here.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is approaching a pivotal moment as the 10th match of the season is set to take place between Gujarat Giants (GG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru. This upcoming match is poised to showcase a clash between two teams at opposite ends of the spectrum.

The Capitals, who bounced back from an initial defeat in the tournament opener, have hit their stride. Led by Meg Lanning, they are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak and hold the second position on the points table.

In contrast, Gujarat Giants have struggled to meet expectations. Under the leadership of Beth Mooney, they have yet to secure a victory this season, suffering three consecutive losses at the start of their campaign.