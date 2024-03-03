Twitter
Cricket

Cricket

WPL 2024, GG vs DC-W Live Score: Meg Lanning's 55 takes DCW to 163/8

Follow live score and latest updates from match 10 of TATA WPL 2024 between GG and DC-W here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 09:01 PM IST

article-main
WPL 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is approaching a pivotal moment as the 10th match of the season is set to take place between Gujarat Giants (GG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru. This upcoming match is poised to showcase a clash between two teams at opposite ends of the spectrum.

The Capitals, who bounced back from an initial defeat in the tournament opener, have hit their stride. Led by Meg Lanning, they are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak and hold the second position on the points table.

In contrast, Gujarat Giants have struggled to meet expectations. Under the leadership of Beth Mooney, they have yet to secure a victory this season, suffering three consecutive losses at the start of their campaign.

LIVE BLOG

  03 Mar 2024, 08:49 PM

    GG vs DC-W Live Score: DCW 163/8 in 20 overs

    Meghna is set to bowl the final over. A single is scored on the first ball, followed by another run on the next. Shikha Pandey expertly maneuvers the ball, driving it past the covers for a boundary. She then executes a ramp shot on the following ball, securing another four runs.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  03 Mar 2024, 08:47 PM

    GG vs DC-W Live Score: DCW 146/7 in 18 overs

    Arundhati is out as well. She launched the ball towards long off, and Meghana managed to grab it on the second attempt.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  03 Mar 2024, 08:40 PM

    GG vs DC-W Live Score: DCW 142/6 in 17 overs

    Sutherland has been dismissed. She attempted a slog sweep but unfortunately hit the ball straight to deep midwicket.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  03 Mar 2024, 08:33 PM

    GG vs DC-W Live Score: DCW 130/4 in 15 overs

    Sutherland hits a superb shot straight into the midwicket stand for six runs. However, Jonassen is given a second chance as she is dropped by Hemalatha while attempting to catch a shot that was headed towards the midwicket boundary.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  03 Mar 2024, 08:15 PM

    GG vs DC-W Live Score: DCW 117/4 in 14 overs

    Jemimah's challenging innings at the crease has come to a close as she is dismissed.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  03 Mar 2024, 08:08 PM

    GG vs DC-W Live Score: DCW 83/2 in 11 overs

    Lanning has been dropped! She confidently stepped down the track and struck the ball straight to mid-off, but unfortunately, Bryce was unable to secure the catch.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  03 Mar 2024, 08:04 PM

    GG vs DC-W Live Score: DCW 66/2 in 9 overs

    There has been a sudden decrease in boundary scoring from Delhi. Bryce continues to skillfully swing the ball into the right-handed batsmen.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  03 Mar 2024, 07:55 PM

    GG vs DC-W Live Score: DCW 58/2 in 7 overs

    Capsey has been dismissed. She attempted a forceful slash but unfortunately struck the ball directly to backward point.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  03 Mar 2024, 07:44 PM

    GG vs DC-W Live Score: DCW 51/1 in 6 overs

    Bryce bowled the final over of the PowerPlay, but unfortunately, Capsey once again punished the short and wide delivery for four runs. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  03 Mar 2024, 07:43 PM

    GG vs DC-W Live Score: DCW 21/1 in 3 overs

    Shafali is out! She hits the ball straight to square leg. The ball is on her pads, and she flicks it straight to the fielder inside the circle.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  03 Mar 2024, 07:06 PM

    GG vs DC-W Live Score: DCW 12/0 in 1 over

    Meg Lanning and Shafali Varma stride out to the crease to commence the innings, a familiar sight for fans. Tanuja Kanwer, armed with her left-arm spin, takes the ball to kick off the bowling attack. A wide delivery down the leg side gifts Delhi their first run. Shafali wastes no time in getting into her groove, smashing a boundary off the first ball towards square leg. The next delivery is overpitched, and Shafali seizes the opportunity to launch the ball straight over the bowler's head for a magnificent six!

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  03 Mar 2024, 07:05 PM

    GG vs DC-W Live Score: Teams

    Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

    Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Tarannum Pathan

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  03 Mar 2024, 07:03 PM

    GG vs DC-W Live Score: Gujarat Giants opt to bowl

    Beth Mooney - We will bowl first. Looks good, not too much grass. We've tried to get different perspectives on the way we're playing. Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana have been ruled out.

    Meg Lanning - We'll have to set-up a good platform, anything more than 150+ should be a good score. It's been physically and mentally exhausting, we've had a good rest and some optional practice. The senior players have been around for a while, but everyone does learn. Two changes for us as well. Marizanne Kapp and Minu miss out

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  03 Mar 2024, 07:03 PM

    GG vs DC-W Live Score: Hello and Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the WPL 2024 match between GG and DC-W at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Stay tuned for all the latest updates. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
