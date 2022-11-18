Search icon
Third high-profile exit as Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns

Mohit Gupta is the third prominent employee to leave Zomato over the recent weeks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 09:47 PM IST

After serving the company for four and a half years, the co-founder of food delivery service Zomato Mohit Gupta has resigned from his position. He is the third prominent employee to leave Zomato over the recent weeks. In 2020, Gupta, who had joined Zomato four and a half years earlier, was promoted from CEO of the company's food delivery division to co-founder.

Rahul Ganjoo, the former head of food delivery for Zomato, announced his resignation earlier this week. Siddharth Jhawar, the head of the company's Intercity Legends service, also announced his exit a week ago. In 2018 Gupta became the head of food delivery at Zomato. After Ganjoo became the CEO of food delivery in 2020, he was promoted to co-founder to take charge of new businesses.

Gupta stated in a message to his team that he was "deciding to move on from Zomato to seek the other unknown adventures that life holds for me" in a post that Zomato shared on BSE. Gupta served as the chief operating officer of the travel website Makemytrip prior to joining Zomato.

"Over the past few years, I have seen Deepi become an even more mature and confident leader who is now completely capable of leading the business into a bright future with all of you by his side. It is with this confidence that I am deciding to move on from Zomato to seek the other unknown adventures that life holds for me. As I look ahead, I am full of excitement for the vision that Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure and Feeding India are building towards," Gupta's note read.

To Gupta's note, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal stated, "MG - you have been a brother, and a friend to me over the last few years. You have done a tremendous job here, brought us back from the brink of extinction, scaled the business to new heights, got us to profitability, and above all, coached me over the years to become capable of running such a large and complex business". 

