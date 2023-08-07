World's most charitable man ever, it's an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani

Wipro founder Azim Premji has donated USD 22 billion and is the only other Indian in the list of 50 global philanthropists.

Tata Group founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata has been adjudged as the biggest philanthropist of the world in the last century as he has donated money worth USD 102.4 billion Jamestji Tata’s donations is much more than the money donated by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his now-estranged wife Melinda, who have donated USD 74.6 billion, investment legend Warren Buffet (USD 37.4 billion), George Soros (USD 34.8 billion) and John D Rockefeller ($26.8 billion), according to the list of 50 global philanthropists compiled by Hurun Research and EdelGive Foundation.

The ranking of philanthropists is based on Total Philanthropic Value, which has been calculated after adjusting the value of the assets for inflation. Wipro founder Azim Premji has donated USD 22 billion and is the only other Indian in the list of 50 global philanthropists. It is to be noted that Azim Premji has given a whopping 67 per cent of Wipro shares to the Azim Premji Endowment fund. The Azim Premji Foundation was founded in 2001 and it supports the education in government schools in rural areas.

Jamsetji Tata passed away in 1904 and Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata now takes care of the philanthropic activities of the Tata Group. "Many of the philanthropists made the donation in the second generation rather than the first, such as the story of the Ford Foundation, which was set up by the son of Henry Ford," Rupert Hoogewerf, Chairman and Chief Researcher of Hurun Report, said.

"The speed of wealth creation is nothing short of staggering. Three individuals added more than $50 billion in a single year, led by Elon Musk with $151 billon, on the back of the rise of e-cars, whilst e-commerce billionaires Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Colin Huang of Pinduoduo added $50 billion each. At this rate, expect to see fifty or more break through the $100 billion mark within the next five years," Hoogewerf added.

In the top 50, the US is on top with 39 billionaires, followed by the UK with five, China three, India two and Portugal and Switzerland one each.