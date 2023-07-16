Wife of billionaire with Rs 9.35 lakh crore net worth overheard complaining about Rs 300 coffee

Astrid Buffett is the second wife of Warren Buffett. The duo have been married since 2006.

The wife of famous billionaire and ace investor Warren Buffett was recently overheard complaining to employees about the price of coffee at an event in the US. Astrid Buffett appeared unhappy about paying $4 (about Rs 300) for coffee at an annual event of Allen & Co's in Idaho, US, New York Post reported. The programme is often referred to as 'summer camp for billionaires'.

The 77-year-old reportedly said to an employee at the resort that she "could get a pound of coffee" for the same price elsewhere. For the unversed, Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. The 92-year-old is the sixth-richest person in the world today, according to Forbes. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has a net worth of about $114 billion (around Rs 9.35 lakh crore).

Astrid is the second wife of Warren Buffett. The duo have been married since 2006. Astrid used to work as a waitress at the French Cafe in Omaha when she first met the billionaire's first wife, Business Insider reported.

The billionaire's company, Berkshire Hathaway, owns dozens of companies, including insurer Geico, battery maker Duracell and restaurant chain Dairy Queen. He first bought a stock at the age of 11 and first filed taxes at age 13. He has promised to donate over 99% of his wealth, Forbes reported. So far, he has given more than $51 billion. Buffett still lives in the same home in Omaha. He purchased it in 1958 for USD 31,500. Its estimated price could be around $260,000 now.

