Headlines

'Stones were pelted at our bus': Shahid Afridi makes shocking claim, backs Pakistan touring India for ODI World Cup

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Barakhamba road, video surfaces

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome; know all about the condition

Anand Mahindra responds to criticism over Chandrayaan-3 budget

Delhi: Massive fire at DCM building in Barakhamba

Aurangzeb to Akbar: Most powerful Mughal emperors

10 exercises, yoga poses to remove arm fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

3 trains involved in deadly train accident, 200+ lives lost. Odisha Chief Secretary gives timeline

IPL 2023 Prize Money: Here's how much the winner and runners-up will take home after final #cskvsgt

DK Shivakumar gets emotional as race for Karnataka CM chair gets tighter

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Padmini producer claims lead actor Kunchacko Boban ditched movie promotions to 'chill with friends' in Europe

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

Before becoming the CEO, C Vijayakumar worked in several positions in the HCL.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are several employees, especially in the IT sector, in the country who earn in lakhs per day or crore in a month. One such person is C Vijayakumar, one of the highest-paid top executives of IT firms in India. He is the CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, a USD 11.79 billion global technology company. 

He earned USD 16.52 million (Rs 131.08 crore), including LTI (long-term incentive), in 2022, Financial Express reported. With this, he became the highest-paid top executive of IT firms in India. Vijayakumar was named as the managing director on July 20, 2022, after HCL founder Shiv Nadar decided to step down from this senior post.

C Vijayakumar's salary

According to HCL’s annual report, Vijayakumar was paid USD 2 million as base salary, USD 2 million in variable pay and USD 0.02 million in perquisites along with other benefits for the last financial year. He received USD 4.13 million in salary.

Vijayakumar joined HCL in 1994 as a member of the core team that designed and implemented India’s first-ever fully automated trading network at the National Stock Exchange. Before becoming the CEO, Vijayakumar worked in several positions in the HCL. He is currently also a Board Member of the US-India Business Council.

He was born in Tamil Nadu but currently resides in New Jersey, US. Vijayakumar did his schooling at The Lawrence School in Lovedale, Ooty. He holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from PSG College of Technology, Tamil Nadu (1986 to 1990). Vijayakumar was named as the Best CEO of the Year, 2020 in IT/ITES Industry by Business Today

"Mr Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, did not receive any remuneration from the company. However, he received $4.13 million (equivalent to ₹ 30.60 crores) as remuneration from HCL America Inc., a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company, during the financial year 2020-21," according to the company's annual report. His remuneration during the FY 2021-22 remained unchanged.

READ | This Pune man earned Rs 1.5 crore selling tomatoes in 30 days

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome; know all about the condition

CUET-UG result 2023 declared: 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile

UK woman claims botched hair extensions left her bald; here's how can you protect your hair

This Indian cricket legend wanted to study MBBS and become doctor, belongs to family of former President of India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE