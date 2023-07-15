Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

Before becoming the CEO, C Vijayakumar worked in several positions in the HCL.

There are several employees, especially in the IT sector, in the country who earn in lakhs per day or crore in a month. One such person is C Vijayakumar, one of the highest-paid top executives of IT firms in India. He is the CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, a USD 11.79 billion global technology company.

He earned USD 16.52 million (Rs 131.08 crore), including LTI (long-term incentive), in 2022, Financial Express reported. With this, he became the highest-paid top executive of IT firms in India. Vijayakumar was named as the managing director on July 20, 2022, after HCL founder Shiv Nadar decided to step down from this senior post.

C Vijayakumar's salary

According to HCL’s annual report, Vijayakumar was paid USD 2 million as base salary, USD 2 million in variable pay and USD 0.02 million in perquisites along with other benefits for the last financial year. He received USD 4.13 million in salary.

Vijayakumar joined HCL in 1994 as a member of the core team that designed and implemented India’s first-ever fully automated trading network at the National Stock Exchange. Before becoming the CEO, Vijayakumar worked in several positions in the HCL. He is currently also a Board Member of the US-India Business Council.

He was born in Tamil Nadu but currently resides in New Jersey, US. Vijayakumar did his schooling at The Lawrence School in Lovedale, Ooty. He holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from PSG College of Technology, Tamil Nadu (1986 to 1990). Vijayakumar was named as the Best CEO of the Year, 2020 in IT/ITES Industry by Business Today

"Mr Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, did not receive any remuneration from the company. However, he received $4.13 million (equivalent to ₹ 30.60 crores) as remuneration from HCL America Inc., a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company, during the financial year 2020-21," according to the company's annual report. His remuneration during the FY 2021-22 remained unchanged.

