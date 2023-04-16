Who is CS Sudheer? Bengaluru tech CEO arrested for alleged fake job offers

CS Sudheer (Photo - LinkedIn)

CS Sudheer, CEO of the Benguluru-based IndianMoney Ffreedom app, was detained on suspicion of fraud and making false employment promises. After 22 victims filed charges against the company's officials, Sudheer was taken into judicial custody, as reported by Moneycontrol. According to the newspaper, the lawsuit also names 22 employees of IndianMoney Ffreedom, including the company's boss, HR department, and others.

In one instance, Sudheer was granted bail, but he remained in jail while another case was filed against him.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sudheer created IndianMoney in 2008 so that people might get "financial education." The LinkedIn profile for IndinaMoney claims to have over 1,500 employees. In contrast, the Ffreedom app was released to the public in the year 2020.

Who is CS Sudheer?

As stated on his LinkedIn profile, CS Sudheer is from a small town in the Indian state of Karnataka. He began his career in business at the tender age of nine by selling milk; by the time he was seventeen, he was the head of a thriving dairy farm and brick factory.

After finishing high school, he left his hometown and relocated to Shimoga Town. He earned his degree from Kuvempu College.

He left his corporate position in April 2008 to create IndianMoney.com, a financial education company. It was established as a Financial Education Company to assist consumers in making educated financial product purchases.

The ffreedom app was released by CS Sudheer on March 20th, 2020. Google Play and the Apple App Store both provide it for free download. The Ffreedom app has been downloaded over one crore times, according to its Google Play page. Ffreedom has been rated 4.7 stars out of 5 by 58 thousand users.