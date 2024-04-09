Twitter
Who holds maximum stake in Reliance? It is not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani or Anant Ambani

Though Kokilaben's exact net worth isn't publicly known, estimates suggest it's around Rs 18,000 crore.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

When we talk about Reliance Industries Limited, the first name that comes our mind is that of Mukesh Ambani, who is the company's Chairman. However, at the core of the Ambani family's story is Kokilaben Ambani, wife of the late Dhirubhai Ambani, who holds 1,57,41,322 shares, which is about 0.24% of the company.

Though Kokilaben Ambani isn't involved in the day-to-day operations of Reliance Industries, her wisdom and guidance have been vital. Mukesh Ambani's three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani, each own 80,52,021 shares, which is nearly 0.12% of the company.

Though Kokilaben's exact net worth isn't publicly known, estimates suggest it's around Rs 18,000 crore.

In a recent interview with India Today, Anant Ambani shared insights into his bond with his siblings, Akash and Isha. He described Akash as akin to Lord Ram and Isha as a nurturing figure, akin to a divine mother.

