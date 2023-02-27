‘Wake up Air India’: Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor slams airline over in-flight meals | File Photos

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor criticised Tata-owned Air India for its in-flight breakfast offered to Indian passengers. Hitting out sharply at the airline, Kapoor questioned their meal menu, asking whether the food was apt for “Indians” to “eat for breakfast”.

Kapoor shared three images of breakfast served by Air India on the Nagpur-Mumbai flight on Twitter. He then wrote what it was: “Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev”, “Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo” and “Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze.”

“Really !!! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast??” Kapoor added.

Air India responded to the complaint by the celebrity chef. “Dear Mr. Kapoor, we appreciate you reaching out to us and sharing your feedback. We aim to serve the best to you and serve healthy, hygienic, and appetizing food on board. We are sure you will give us another opportunity to serve the best in class the next time you fly with us,” the airline tweeted.

Sharma’s post drew replies from both sides. While some Twitter users sided with him, sharing their negative experiences, some defended Air India, saying that the airline generally serves good veg and non veg meals.

On Air India’s response, one user sarcastically appreciated the airline’s confidence. “I like your confidence that you believe in yourself. After giving this worst food service to one of the world's best chef you still believe that he will fly with you only next time. Please tell your source of confidence,” the user wrote.

